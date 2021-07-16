30 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is delighted to have sealed a move to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

The 19 year old forward has signed a five year deal that will keep him at the ambitious French Ligue 1 side for five years.

He snubbed overtures from the likes of Ajax who have chased him all summer with reports from Holland even indicating that he has a medical with the Amsterdam club after Nordsjaelland had agreed a fee with the Dutch side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in good form for his Danish side in the Sulerliga where he scored ten goals and provided eight assist but has decided to seek a new challenge.

Speaking with the official Rennes website he says he is delighted to have sealed the move to the French side and the Ligue 1 is one of the best leagues in the world.

“I am very happy to join Stade Rennais F.C., a very good French club. The project meets my expectations. The Ligue 1 Uber Eats is one of the best leagues in Europe. There is a very good team in Rennes, a lot of talent. I know the club is famous for its training. For a young player like me, this is the best choice for progress. I have come to help the team achieve their goals. It is a great challenge to take up.

He has two caps for Ghana having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October 2020.