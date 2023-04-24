41 minutes ago

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the former chairman for the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has again fired Gabby Asare Otchere Darko following his reaction on the galamsey report.

According to the former Environment Minister, he became sad after listening the words authored by the NPP stalwart in reaction to what he [Prof] wrote about him in his report.

In the report, Prof Frimpong-Boateng cited Otchere Darko for placing a telephone call to him to defend C&J Aleska, a mining company that had caused havoc to Ghana's forest reserves.

“What saddened me most was when Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko called to defend a company that was actively destroying the environment, especially the forests and River Offin in the Apaprama and Kobro Forests.”

Denying the accusation in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM/TV, Mr Otchere-Darko stated that Prof. Frimpong Boateng had a weak understanding of his position.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Prof. Frimpong Boateng said, “After listening to the words of Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, I became sad for Ghana.”

He continued, “I wondered what happened to us to get to this state, where a person who is supposed to be a lawyer to a mining company exhibited such industrial-scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations.”

Prof Frimpong-Boateng reminded Gabby that his client, Donald Entsuah had a strong history of acting with impunity.

“Mr Otchere-Darko, I don’t think you have retrograde amnesia but I still want to refresh your memory about the destruction of the environment that had been perpetrated by your client over the years with the accompanying pictures and videos from Diaso forest and Apaprama.”

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, given the damage Mr. Otchere-Darko's client created, they ought to have been in jail by now.