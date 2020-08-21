3 hours ago

Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that newly established Asaase Radio is owned and controlled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to NDC communicator, contrary to public knowledge about ownership of the firm, people like Gabby Otchere Darko are merely being used as faces for the company.

In an interaction on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Sammy Gyamfi who did not sound convinced about details of the radio station blatantly emphasized that “In my opinion, I think that Asaase Radio belongs to Akufo-Addo.”

He also insisted that the radio station was built from the ashes of genuine Ghanaian businesses which were collapsed under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Sammy Gyamfi made these remarks while speaking on controversies surrounding his party’s decision to refrain from patronizing the services of Asaase Radio.

“Asaase FM we’ve never been there, we decided to abstain…how do you collapse people’s businesses and expect us to patronize your business? We will not patronize Akufo-Addo’s radio station…it’s a protest because we’ve directed all our members to abstain from it…”

“You cannot come into office, collapse over 130 radio stations including the radio stations which were the main platforms for the opposition and expect us to help you build yours. It doesn’t work like that,” he insisted.

Continuing that, “What I’m trying to say is that the NPP wasn’t appearing on Radio Gold which belonged to Uncle Ato Ahwoi.

The National Democratic Congress in June 2020 ordered all its communicator to desist from honouring calls from newly established Asaase Radio, which is known to be a property of a leading member of the ruling party, Gabby Otchere Darko.

In a communique signed by Sammy Gyamfi, the party stated its intentions as follows; “All NDC communicators, officials, Members of Parliament and ex-appointees are advised to abstain from appearing on Asaase Radio (99.5 FM). The party has taken a decision to abstain from appearing on this station given how Radio Gold and other Pro-NDC stations have been shut down by the vindictive and intolerant Akufo-Addo government.”

