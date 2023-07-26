32 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician, Ephraim Beatz has said that he strongly believes that Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Castro is still alive.

Before passing that statement, the music producer revealed that he had some songs with Castro that have not yet been released and if he does, the money gotten will go to kids in charity.

“I’ve got a couple of songs with Castro and I’ve just packed them down because he is not around at the moment. I’ve got songs with 4×4. I’ve got songs. I don’t know. It depends on how I feel at that moment. Within my heart, if I want to put out a song with Castro, I’ll put it out there not to gain anything from it. Maybe, all the proceeds will go to the kids,” he said.

Appearing on 3FM Drive with AJ Sarpong, the highlife singer mentioned that Castro was like an older sibling to him and they had a cool vibe.

“Castro is like a big brother. When any industry person is looking for him, they call me. Kaywa will call me and ask for his whereabouts. Sometimes, even his wife calls. He can come to my house and without my notice, take my daughter away. We are like that,” he stated.

When asked where he was when he heard the news of his friend’s death, Ephraim said that he was playing football, adding the fact that he had spoken to him a few hours before the disclosure of the news. He also mentioned how over the call, Castro had plans of coming to the studio the evening of the fateful incident.

“I was on the football pitch playing. I spoke to him 2,3 hours before the news broke. I recorded a song for him. He was supposed to drop it but he flew to the UK. I got a call from a friend and I heard the song playing in the background so I got furious but Castro came in and said he was the one playing it in his car. So I asked where he was and he told me he was around Ada and will be coming to the studio that evening,” he revealed.

According to him, he didn’t believe the message when people started reaching out to him and up until now, Ephraim is of the view that Castro is still alive.

“When people started calling me, I thought it was one of those jokes because I spoke to the person a few hours ago. I still believe he is alive because I haven’t seen any dead body yet,” he opined.