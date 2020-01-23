2 hours ago

Comedian Funny Face is convinced that Musician Castro who has been missing for about 6 years now, is still alive and he insists that he will return.

Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro and his friend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday at the plush Aqua Safari resort in Ada ‎July 6, 2014 and ccording to the laws of the country, the two will officially be declared dead if they are not found after 7 years.

However, Comedian Funny Face who is also Castro's friend believes Castro is still a living being and he has pleaded with Ghanaian not to rush and declear his friend dead. In an interview with Attractive Mustapha, Funny Face couldn't give the exact date the musician will be return but he believes he will return before he would declared dead in 2021.

"I dey believe say Castro no die. I have a strong feeling say Castro no die. He no die, he is lost". Asked if he has spoken to Castro Funny Face said "No" but he still believes Castro is not dead.

He also added that all things being equal, the lost musician should not be declared dead because it can results in curses.

Watch the full interview: