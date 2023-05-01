4 hours ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has congratulated Ghanaian workers adding that he believes in their huge potential to help in the development agenda of the nation.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, May 1, 2023, in commemoration of this year’s International Labour Day celebrations, Dr Afriyie Akoto said, “It is with great pleasure that I join the millions of Ghanaian workers both at home and abroad to commemorate this year’s International Labour Day”.

“On this occasion, I salute all workers of Ghana for their immense contribution to our nation-building. I believe in the potential of our workers to advance the development of our dear nation. I congratulate you for your hard work and wish you well in the years ahead of us.”

International Labour Day also known as May Day is celebrated every year across the world on May 1.

It is mainly celebrated in recognition of the struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement.

It is also celebrated to raise awareness about the rights and opportunities every labour should get for their welfare and betterment.

Monday, May 1, 2023, which marks May Day has been declared a Statutory Public Holiday in Ghana by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The Day will be marked at Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region where the President of the Republic of Ghana is expected to address thousands of Ghanaian workers.

