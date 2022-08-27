1 hour ago

Abdul Inusah, a son of the former MP for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini, has been charged for engaging in fraud and money laundering in the United States.

"After three days of trial, a federal jury convicted Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, for his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas", according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

The statement further read; "Evidence at trial revealed that Inusah was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites.

"From at least January 2018 through at least December 2019, the scheme sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with the various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas."

But the former Ghanaian lawmaker says his son’s documents were used to perpetrate the crime and claimed it's a conspiracy against his son.

“As a father, my son told me that one of his colleague students wanted a car and he has documents that allows him to auction vehicles, and it turns out the colleague student was involved in a romance fraud,” the former MP said.

Touching on the story during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu believed in the innocence of Abdul Inusah.

"I have faith in the son that indeed, he is innocent", he asserted.