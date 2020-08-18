3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has backed newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of his former club Nana Yaw Amponsah to be a huge success.

Frimponng captained the porcupine warriors for so many years helping the club win laurels.

He also had to endure a lot of managerial upheavals at the club as the Kotoko revolving door meant there were a lot of people managing the club at different times.

Now with Guinea side AS Kaloum he believes the strong conviction and support of the fans of the club will drive him to achieving.

“A lot of people, especially the Kotoko supporters, have confidence in him as the perfect man for the Job. I think with that he can succeed by being dedicated to the work assigned to him,” he told Graphic Sports Online in an interview

“With the little I know about Kotoko, if you are dedicated to the progress of the club everything you do becomes successful for you and I believe he will deliver.

He however insisted that the new man at the helm of the club's experience and policies will determine how well things go for him.

“His experience and policies would determine his achievements as the new leader of the club. I think he has plans and knows what to do for the progress of the club,” he added.

Frimpong when quizzed whether the club can dominate Africa once more said nothing is impossible.

“Kotoko is a big brand in Ghana and they can achieve anything in football on the continent. I believe he needs support from all stakeholders to deliver success,” he stated.