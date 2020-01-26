3 hours ago

Former player and coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Stephen Frimpong Manso says that the kind of strategy going into such cliffhangers normally arrives after carefully studying clips of your opponents.

Talking tactics prior to the Kotokovs Hearts of Oak match on Kumasi based AKOMA FM, he says as the away side you must be very compact in midfield and so If he were the coach would have gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

"It normally depends on the clips of the opponents you have watched before you will determine the tactical approach.

For instance, after watching their clip you will realize that they pass from the back so I must do this to counter them."

"So watching the video will give you a better understanding of your opponent and the approach to counter them.

But normally when going into a away games it’s good to have two defensive midfielders to protect your backline and three offensive wingers that can torment your opponents."

"I think the 4-2-3-1 system is very solid when playing away from home and If I’m to advise Kotoko that is what I will recommend.

I believe it can end in a draw although Kotoko does very well in Accra but my gut tells me it will end in a drawn game." he said.