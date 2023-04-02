3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo says his side can still win the Ghana Premier League despite the goalless drawn game against Dreams FC on Saturday.

The phobians had the chance to have moved to the summit of the betPawa Premier League level on points with Aduana Stars with a win but that was not the case.

Accra Hearts of Oak failed to grab all the maximum points and move temporarily to the summit of the betPawa Premier League table on Saturday when they played Dreams FC at the Dawu Park in their match day 25 clash.

The away side started the game on the front foot as they probed for the elusive opener but Dreams FC defended stoically at the back.

Stand-in coach, David Ocloo says that his charges tried their luck on so many occasions in the final stages of the game.

"Yeah this is a game we ended very well. In the latter part you could see my boys were given their all and were very determined to win it but is unfortunate we couldn't get the needed goal."

"I still have the believe we can win the GPL."

Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman FC in the capital in the next round of games.