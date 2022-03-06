2 hours ago

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo says that his side will defeat Ghana to advance to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

The two countries will later this month square off in a two legged match that will determine which country will head for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

But ahead of the tie there is a lot of believe from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Etebo was absent for Nigeria at the AFCON as he was out injured but the Watford midfielder is now back to fitness and believes his side will triumph over Ghana.

“We need to focus on the World Cup qualification. It’s going to be tough, but I believe Ghana will not stop us,” Etebo said as quoted by Punch.

“We have what it takes to qualify and I believe we will achieve this feat. They are preparing and we as well are doing everything we can to ensure we qualify for Qatar.

“I was in a meeting with the coaches and the Nigerian Football Federation recently and we all had one motive: to ensure we qualify for the World Cup. It’s a collective effort and I believe we will achieve this qualification dream.”

Etebo is also confident he will be ready to face the Black Stars after returning to action with Watford’s U23 team.

“As you already know, I have returned to training and I’m building up my match fitness with the U23 team and I will be ready if called upon to play for my country,” he said.

“These are games you want to be part of and make history. So, hopefully, I pray the coaches to deem it fit to call me up for the game and help the team achieve their goals. But sincerely, it will be up with the coaches to decide if I fit into their plans for the games,” he added.