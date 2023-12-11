1 hour ago

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has said the headteachers interdicted in 11 Senior High Schools (SHSs) should be blamed for their woes.

According to him, the headteachers had one responsibility which was to comply the government’s policy banning the sale of any items to students.

However, they decided to do a job they weren’t assigned just to save the image of government.

“This wouldn’t have happened if I was a school head because I wouldn’t have done this. I don’t know what is wrong with my colleague headteachers and I blame them. You do something which someone doesn’t appreciate yet you will still continue and get embarrassed in public,” he stated.

The interdiction by the Ghana Education Service (GES) was in connection with the collection of unauthorized fees from the students placed in their schools.

The outfit listed the unauthorized monies to include payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, sale of anniversary cloth among others.

Livid Mr Carbonu in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem stated this public ridicule was avoidable even though the rationale behind selling items might be valid.

“We have over 1,000 SHSs nationwide and do they want to tell us it is the same prospectus nationwide? We have schools in areas where the weather is very cold so do we want to same that we have a harmonised prospectus for all?

“The Ministry is aware the schools do not have certain things and what the headteachers are to do is to write to their superiors. If there is a problem, GES will come and find a solution,” he added.