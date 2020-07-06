2 hours ago

Musician Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has said she blocked her father on Whatsapp because he’s a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the showbiz personality, her father asked that she stops sending broadcast messages of the NDC’s achievements and plans for Ghana if they are voted to power on December 7.

This was so because he was not enthused about the messages and warned her to stop sending him such messages because he hates them.

Mzbel shocked by her father’s position decided to rather block him on Whatsapp after the father opted for that option.

Mzbel indicated that she prefers NDC because she was born in James Town where everyone there is NDC.

She said her love for NDC was above all things, therefore she agreed to block her father so he does not receive messages from her.

“I’ve blocked my father because he asked me to block him so he does not receive the NDC messages I broadcast. I never knew my father was NPP until he asked me to stop sending him NDC messages. I told him I can only stop If I blocked him and he agreed that I block him,” she said Accra-based Citi TV.