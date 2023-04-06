1 hour ago

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has made a revelation about his days growing up.

Speaking on the Wednesday, April 5, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, the veteran journalist disclosed that he was a deviant from his teen years.

“Because what was going on was some extraordinary drama, so I went into hiding and I was very high. Those days I used to do a little bit if ‘agba’ (wee). Yes, the first time I smoked wee I was 13 years.

"The big boys took me out there and they gave me wee, I was 13 years. Kwame and I broke my virginity at 13 years,” he disclosed.

Mr Baako was reacting to a discussion of an archival video showing the movable properties of his father, Kofi Baako being auctioned off by the National Liberation Council following the overthrow of the Dr Kwame Nkrumah-led government in 1966.

After successfully overthrowing Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1966, the NLC arrested ministers in the first government, who were still in the country at the time.

These ministers who were later jailed for perjury in 1967, included Nkrumah’s defence minister, Kofi Baako, who is the father of veteran journalist.

On September 25, 1967, Mr Baako’s movable properties, which included clothing, were auctioned off by the NLC as part of efforts to recover over 3 million cedis which were alleged to have been lost by the state.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb shows many people, both Whites and Blacks, trooping to the venue for the auction to buy what they could from the deposed minister’s properties.

The video also shows some of Mr Baako’s properties lined up in public view as the auction was going on. Seen in the video are couches, mattresses, wardrobes, cabinets, books, among others.

According to Reuters, over 3,000 cedis (not equivalent to current cedis) was realised from the auction that day.