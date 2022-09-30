1 hour ago

Steven Mukwala has become a pariah for most Kotoko fans as they question where their team found the Ugandan striker.

But it appears that he may have been cursed by a football intermediary in his homeland Uganda.

Ronald Fred Niwagira Mwine a football agent known in Ugandan as Ronnie Santos has accused the striker of being ungrateful.

He adds that he will not succeed during his stint with Asante Kotoko but with his poor start at Kotoko one may be tempted to think the curse is working.

According to the agent, he helped the striker seal the move to Asante Kotoko but has sidelined him and as such will be a failure.

He joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent during the start of the season after departing URA as a free agent.

An audio recording of an interview granted by Mwine that was shared to CITI Sports by Ugandan journalist, contained portions that had Mwine lamenting his frustration over Mukwala’s failure to recognize his role in the move to Kotoko.

“Mukwala, I respect you a lot as my brother but I can assure you, you will not succeed in Ghana,” a bitter Santos asserts to Mukwala. God is not stupid, I played a very big role in keeping this deal alive by lying to the Kotoko official that you had deals in Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe which improved your value.”

“You can’t betray me like that. How do you go with other agents, get money and fail to recognise my efforts?” he stated.

The striker has been woeful for Kotoko and has been the subject of public ridicule after missing chances for fun as he has not scored in four matches for Kotoko.