General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, remains his good friend though he campaigned against him ahead of the party’s National Executive Elections on July 16.

Prior to the national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Chairman Wontumi led 15 regional chairmen of the party to endorse John Boadu to secure a third term as the General Secretary.

He also in an interview categorically stated that John Boadu's victory as the General Secretary was "non-negotiable".

"Anybody who wants to contest John Boadu, then the person wants to pay school fees; he will be in debt," a confident Chairman Wontumi said.

Despite all these attempts, John Boadu lost his seat as he polled 2,524 votes while JFK polled 2,837.

At the thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua called on the party members to forgive one another as he has done the same for Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking at the event he said “…as we have gathered here today in our solemn reflection let us think about the unity of our dear party. Say to a friend that in the interest of our dear party if he or she has offended you, you have forgiven the person today. And still, I can confidently say that Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako continues to be my regional chairman and my good friend.”

The NPP held its 30th-anniversary thanksgiving service on 31 July 2022 at UPSA, Accra.

The president and his vice were there to celebrate with the party.

Others include National, Regional, and Constituency Officers of the party, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, MPs, MMDCES, Heads of Parastatals, government appointees, TESCON members as well as the rank and file of the NPP showed up in their numbers to mark the event.

Source: Ghanaweb