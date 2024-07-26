54 minutes ago

Special aide to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has openly declared her willingness to debate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for free.

Her comment comes in response to calls from the Majority in Parliament for Mahama to accept Bawumia’s challenge for a debate ahead of the December elections.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show,Badwam, Joyce Bawa dismissed the call for a debate, noting that Dr Bawumia has nothing new to offer.

“Bawumia has nothing else to offer; he should go to journalists for the debate. In 2020, they won without a debate and the same in 2016. The debate is not a big deal for John Mahama. Even me, I can debate Bawumia. We can bet on it; I can debate him for free.”

Joyce Bawa further criticized the NPP, accusing them of corruption and dishonesty.

“The NPP should speak the truth; it is also the convictions with which you speak to issues. On corruption alone, the level of stealing and graft, barefaced thievery in the face of barefaced lies,” she asserted.

Watch the video below: