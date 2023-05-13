4 hours ago

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who is seeking to return to Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress has rubbished claims that she has been clinging onto the seat for many years due to her father’s influence.

According to her, she has been able to maintain the seat all this while due to hard work.

Zanetor wrestled the seat from then-incumbent MP, Nii Armah Ashitey after contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries in 2015.

She later won the seat in the 2016 general elections and then retained her seat in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at the ongoing NDC primaries, Zanetor said she won the 2019 primaries of the party and later won by a landslide margin in the 2020 general elections, though his father, former president Jerry John Rawlings had passed away.

She admitted that the spirit of her father is still behind her in the race.

“I’m here for victory. As for the margin, I will leave it for you to see. My father wasn’t here in the 2020 general elections but l won the elections with an increase in my votes from 4000 to 8000. I have a bigger father, God in heaven and the spirit of my father is also behind me as well, so I will win”.

“My people are here, we have all worked, it’s not something happening by default, a lot of work has gone into where we are today. I pray that if I’m given the opportunity I can do more. Let’s wait and see. You are all going to be surprised”.

She serves on the Gender and Children Committee and Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.

The late President J.J Rawlings before his death in November 2020 was affectionate of his daughter, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Her contenders include the daughter of a businessman, Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy, and a former MP for Klottey-Korle David Lamptey.

Source: citifmonline