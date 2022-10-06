2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East constituency, Edward Enin, has said he has the magic wand to stop illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’.

According to him, there is a need to use a radical approach to arrest and punish notable people behind the illegal miners.

The government has been grappling with the fight against galamsey since 2017. All strategies adopted including GalamStop have not yielded any results.

It is based on this backdrop that President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, met with the leadership of the National House of Chiefs and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to discuss the illegal mining menace at Manhyia Palace the Ashanti region.

The discussions at the meeting were to provide the president and the stakeholders the opportunity to find real means of dealing with the problem which is destroying water bodies and lands in parts of the country.

But, Edward Enin on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the galamsey fight is beyond stakeholder consultation.

He said if, given the opportunity, he can end illegal mining across the country in “just six months”.

The former Obuasi East MP indicated that the failure of the government to decisively deal with key persons who have been identified as active participators and facilitators of galamsey is to be blamed.

This position, he stressed, sends signals that the Akufo-Addo government lacks the commitment to fight galamsey.

Edward Enin added that he was more than willing to bring his expertise on board to help the government end galamsey if given the opportunity.