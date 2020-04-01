1 hour ago

Justice Blay says he is committed to playing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko despite overtures from rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Central midfielder is on loan at Kotoko from Premier League side Medeama SC and is looking forward to extending his stay at the Kumasi based club.

Blay says he is not keen to play for rivals Hearts of Oak as he has his heart set on playing for Kotoko for the long term.

According to the player he is willing and ready to contribute personally to help Asante Kotoko secure his permanent switch should they be priced out of a move by his parent club.

He says there has been interest in the past from Hearts of Oak but he spurned that opportunity.

''There were many approach for me to join Hearts of Oak during my days at Medeama but couldn’t be successful. I remember how one supporter of them who is a police officer (Sheriff Phobia) at Takoradi who was on my neck to sign for them but gave up on me,'' he told Kumasi FM.

''I cannot play for Hearts of Oak. I am a Kotoko player now. Should Kotoko fail to meet the demands of Medeama in a permanent deal, I will add my own money to avoid a move to Hearts of Oak should they be able to meet the demand.

''I cannot be ungrateful to Asanteman and the Kotoko fans for everything they have done for me.'' he said.