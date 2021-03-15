2 hours ago

Victor Dedjoe, a brother of Prince Charles Dedjoe, the businessman who is in the grips of the police over the alleged murder of his wife says he can’t forgive himself over her death. Mr Dedjoe who has described himself as a confidant of the deceased said he was privy to every detail of the marriage including its low and high moments. “She calls me all the time to tell me everything that happens in their home. She told me about the incidence that resulted in the husband hitting her with his slippers.

According to Dr Dedjoe, Lilian once seized her husband’s gun and it took him to convince her to give the gun to her husband. Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the Kumasi-based doctor said he could have changed the narrative.

“I cannot forgive myself and I feel guilty because, throughout Lilian’s troubles, I could have gotten her a doctor to speak to her because I could see that she was very depressed.

Dr Dedjoe said he was in full support for justice to take its course, adding that if his brother is guilty, so be it, if not then so be it. Madam Lillian Dodjoe, reportedly died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 under circumstances that have become a subject of police investigation.

Lilian’s husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe has since been remanded by a Madina District Court as investigations continue.