51 minutes ago

Special prosecutor, Martin ABK Amidu says he cannot investigate the galamsey loot as petitioned by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA) insisting the issue does not warrant any investigation by his office.

In a correspondence sighted by Kasapafmonline.com and dated February 24, 2020 from the Office of the Special Prosecutor following the Petition said: "A review of your letter of complaint, however, has led this Office to the conclusion that the facts and conjectures upon which you underpin your complaint do not raise any issues of corruption and corruption-related offences as narrowly defined under section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959)…”

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) last week petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate alleged acts of thievery and corruption frustrating the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The public accountability civil advocacy group, invoking Act 959 of the Special Prosecutor Act alleged that an audio circulating on social media and purported to be of a conversation between Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng and the Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Ekow Ewusi, is enough evidence of the alleged corrupt acts ridiculing the fight.

But the Special Prosecutor in his response to ASEPA said in view of the fact that the issues raised in the petition will aid the Police in investigations already set into the matter, it will forward a copy of the petition to the Police CID for possible action.

"Your letter with reference number ASEPA/DOC8I/20 dated 18th February 2020 which was received on the same day on the above subject matter refers. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service had already commenced investigations into the matters referred to in your letter long before you submitted your letter to this Office. In those circumstances, it would not have been in the interest of safeguarding the public purse for this Office to refer to its Investigation Division the same matters for investigation concurrently even if your complaint fell within the mandate of this Office. A review of your letter of complaint, however, has led this Office to the conclusion that the facts and conjectures upon which you underpin your complaint do not raise any issues of corruption and corruption-related offences as narrowly defined under section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) to warrant any investigation by this Office. In view of the fact that the matters disclosed in your letter may aid the Ghana Police Service in their investigations, this Office is by a copy of this letter forwarding a photocopy of your letter to Criminal investigations Department of the Police Service for consideration and possible action".

Source: kasapafmonline.com