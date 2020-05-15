1 hour ago

A married woman, whose identity has been withheld, has disclosed to Pastor Nyansa Boakwa on the Bone Ka session of Happy FM’s religious show, ‘Nsem Pii’, that she is unable to stop cheating on her husband.

She shared that her husband, with whom she had already borne a child, traveled outside the country and communication between them became unstable.

“One day, I took off my wedding ring while going to town and I met a man who proposed love to me. I didn’t tell him I was married and I had been craving for sex, so I gave in to having sex with him”, she disclosed.

As per her narration, her husband has returned from his trip, however, she is unable to stop having sex with her lover.

Despite the fact that he is now aware of her marital status and has advised that she remain loyal to her husband, she is unable to do so because he gives her a better sexual experience than her husband.

Pastor Nyansa advised her to call back after the show and if she will, give him the phone number of her lover so that he can help them both to quit their sinful act.