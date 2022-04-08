1 hour ago

Fast-rising artiste Black Sherif, has asserted that he disagrees with music enthusiasts who have started comparing him to big acts like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Burna Boy, among others.

According to Blacko in an interview on Hitz FM, although music fans have been known to make such comparisons over the years, they are unnecessary and unhealthy for the industry.

Black Sherif explained that as someone who has insight into the music game, he cannot compare himself to these “bigger” artistes who have more experience nor can he support an agenda to disrespect them.

“I don’t support that. Music fans will always be music fans, and so it is left to us [to do better]. There is no way I would downplay someone’s work or something. I respect the game, and I won’t compare myself to bigger names because that is the game, you don’t do that,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show.

The ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker said that he has witnessed artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and others hustle to make a name for themselves and that cannot be taken for granted.

Black Sherif’s comments come after some social media users saw it fit to compare his growing career to that of other artistes after the charting success of his latest song, Kwaku The Traveller.

This comparison displeased musician, Shatta Wale, who noted that it downplays the impact artistes make over the years.

Speaking in a live video on social media, Shatta Wale stated that two artistes have the right to exist without people pitting them against each other.

He explained that people have a choice to like whichever artiste or music genre appeal to them.

He stated that Black Sherif should be left alone to grow his career and make his mark without some of these comments clouding his work.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif has noted that some people who make these comments only want some engagements on social media.

“They know that if they put sensitive things out and try to compare artiste, they get retweets and stuff. People are doing it for themselves, not for the culture or something,” he said.

The Second Sermon hitmaker stated that “ if you respect the game like the people in the game do, you don’t compare.”