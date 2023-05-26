1 hour ago

The Director General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) Professor Edward Appiah, has shockingly revealed that his outfit cannot vouch for the authors of the controversial textbook that denigrated Christianity.

NaCCA on Thursday, May 25 demanded the immediate recall of the textbook titled “History of Ghana for Basic Schools – Learners’ Book Four,” published by Excellence Publications.

NaCCA clarified that the content in the published book does not accurately reflect the approved curriculum.

Parts of the circulating textbook falsely state that Christianity is responsible for poverty and that religion has incited physical conflicts in Ghana and worldwide.

The textbook also claims that religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude toward finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

Professor Appiah, speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, May 26, clarified that the controversial content was not present in the original 2019 publication of the textbook.

“We can’t vouch for the credibility or authenticity of the author, but our checklist is such that if they are not credible it will take you off.”

Prof. Appiah explained that the “publishers will normally contract writers, they will even contract university lecturers to write for them, and they are just publishers. There are some people who also write books and sell them to publishers and the publishers can be anybody so far as you can establish a publishing company but our rubric and our checklist will indicate who is writing and their level and all that.”

Source: citifmonline