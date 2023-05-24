11 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has declared readiness to ensure the party wins the now vacant Assin North parliamentary seat.

He believes that despite the constituency being outside his region (i.e. in the Central Region), he is the man to lead the NPP’s charge to wrestle it from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which last won it in 2020.

“When it comes to by-elections, it is national in nature… now people are calling me Prof. Wontumi, they are saying now I have a PhD in politics, I understand politics. I have been two-time constituency chairman and three times Ashanti Regional chairman, which is a historic feat.

“I am just going there (Assin North) to win. I cannot wait to go to Assin North to win. Immediately I step there, I just win. Asiedu Nketiah knows that once I step there, I will win, so, we are going there to win,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on the May 23 edition of Good Evening Ghana show.

The Assin North seat has been declared vacant after the Supreme Court on May 18 annulled the election in 2020 of James Gyakye Quayson as MP for the constituency ordering parliament to delete his name from its records.

The apex court ruled that the processes leading to his nomination and filing of papers as well as election was not proper hence ousting him from the House.

The seat is expected to be declared vacant and a by-election called to elect a new MP for the people of Assin North.

The NDC has disagreed with the court and stated that Gyakye Quayson will be their candidate when the by-election is scheduled.

Source: Ghanaweb