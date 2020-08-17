8 minutes ago

Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets completed the signing of Dutch born Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu over the weekend and unveiled the player this afternoon.

The 27 year old winger was a free agent after leaving Chinese side Beijing Renhe on a free transfer.

An excited player who has played for a lot of teams says he can't wait to play alongside the clubs top marksman Claudio Keseru as he believes their partnership will flourish.

“I can be an attacker or a left wing-back. I played for Feyenoord, Brighton, in Turkey, and Beijing Rene. I am happy to be here, as this is an opportunity for me to be on a high level and to play in Europe. This makes me happy”, said Manu.

“Lukoki is a dear friend and he told me a lot about the team. Lukoki was a champion each year, and he played in European tournaments. I know this is a step in the right direction for me”, he added.

I know I need to score and I like to reach my goals fast. I am fast and I can help the team a lot. I know that Ludogorets usually dominates the competitor. I also know Badji from my time in Turkey, and I am impressed with Keseru who has scored more than a hundred goals. We can be a great duo”, Manu added.