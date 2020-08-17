Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets completed the signing of Dutch born Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu over the weekend and unveiled the player this afternoon.
The 27 year old winger was a free agent after leaving Chinese side Beijing Renhe on a free transfer.
An excited player who has played for a lot of teams says he can't wait to play alongside the clubs top marksman Claudio Keseru as he believes their partnership will flourish.
“I can be an attacker or a left wing-back. I played for Feyenoord, Brighton, in Turkey, and Beijing Rene. I am happy to be here, as this is an opportunity for me to be on a high level and to play in Europe. This makes me happy”, said Manu.
“Lukoki is a dear friend and he told me a lot about the team. Lukoki was a champion each year, and he played in European tournaments. I know this is a step in the right direction for me”, he added.
I know I need to score and I like to reach my goals fast. I am fast and I can help the team a lot. I know that Ludogorets usually dominates the competitor. I also know Badji from my time in Turkey, and I am impressed with Keseru who has scored more than a hundred goals. We can be a great duo”, Manu added.
Comments