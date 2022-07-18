11 hours ago

Defeated National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has stated unequivocally that, he cannot work with elected National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover said he will turn down any offer from Nana B as he is popularly called.

His comment comes after the party has called on all aspirants of the just-ended national delegates conference to put their differences aside and unite ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party’s leadership has served notice it will be embarking on a reconciliation tour from polling stations, constituency, regional and national to settle internal conflicts for a united front.

The majority of aspirants, both winners and losers, have all pledged their allegiance to NPP and have assured to work to break the eight.

But, Mr Titus-Glover, also a former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency is being candid with the situation.

Even though he said he couldn’t’ work under Nana B, he has given the assurance that he will continue to work for the NPP as a committed party member.