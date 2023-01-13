1 hour ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he had the chance to have joined English Premier League giants Manchester City in 2008 but he chose the Black Stars over the English side.

According to the 37-year-old, he was approached by the English side who had then been freshly taken over by gulf money from Sheikh Mansour and needed to reinforce the squad.

Ghana was the host nation for the 2008 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Gyan was the leading marksman as the West African nation tried in vain to win their elusive fifth AFCON title.

To be able to join Man City who then had freshly minted cash on their shores, Gyan had to snub Ghana but he chose the latter instead of the former.

Instead, the blues went on to sign then Arsenal and Togolese striker Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.

“I always say I’m very patriotic. At the time Sheik Mansour had freshly bought Man City and they wanted to sign me.

“But I had the national team at heart. I chose the national team over everything. That’s why some things pain me.

“People didn’t understand. But I’m sure after this interview they’ll understand why things panned out that way,” he added.

Ghana placed second at the 2008 AFCON after beating Ivory Coast 4-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and has 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana.