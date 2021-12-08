2 hours ago

A Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derek Oduro RTD says he could have handled the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu’s case with the police if it was handed to him.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu escaped an arrest on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries in Madina.

According to party supporters who massed up at the church, the security personnel surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping in the church on Sunday.

He is said to have fronted a demonstration by his constituents.

While allegedly leading the demonstration with some youth in his constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu had to escape after police officers attempted to forcibly arrest him.

It is believed that the basis for his arrest was the fact that some demonstrating youth blocked some roads, which were later removed following the MP’s intervention.

In a more recent development, a Kaneshie District Court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Francis Xavier Sosu after he refused to appear before the court.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Major Derek Oduro RTD said the MP promised the police that it will be a peaceful demonstration but it become violent and went against the law, hence he had to face the law.

However, he said Francis Sosu’s back and forth with the police over his arrest was one simple situation that could be handled easily.

“They have been going back and forth over this but the issue is so simple that an assemblyman can solve this. Parliament has sat over this issue whether it is against the law or not. Meanwhile, even when my constituents have issues with the police, we are able to intervene on their behalf and the police are able to say that if the person has regretted and will not repeat the mistake again, then temper justice with mercy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major Derek Oduro RTD condemned violent demonstrations, saying the arrest of the 22 involved in causing damage during the drivers’ strike will serve as a deterrent to others.