3 hours ago

Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity John Dumelo has expressed his ambition to reduce Ghana’s reliance on onion and tomato imports.

Dumelo, who is also a vocal advocate for local agriculture, said that he could achieve this goal if he had just a fraction of the $1 million that was allegedly stolen from former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the renowned actor, farmer, and politician, he would use the money to expand his own onion and tomato farm, and to invest in modern irrigation techniques and high-yielding seeds. He believes that this would allow him to produce more vegetables locally, which would reduce the need to import them from neighbouring countries.