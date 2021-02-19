1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo has disclosed dating 14 men in the United States of America, however, she never had any form of sexual intimacy with them.

The actress who disclosed this in an interview with Kofi TV said she did everything with these men but did not go as far as having sex with them.

“I was dating 14 guys individually and this does not mean there was sex involved. When you’re dating someone, you are getting to know the person. We went on dates, talked, and had conversations. There was no sex involved. I didn’t even kiss any of them. Each of them had their turn,” he stated.

She added that all the men in question knew each other and as such, respectfully maintained their position in her life as ‘side guys’

“They all knew each other. Each one knew he wasn’t the only one I was talking to. I tell them point blank and it wasn’t strange at all,” Efia Odo stated.

Nonetheless, the actress has been tagged as promiscuous by some Ghanaians and this is because of the number of celebrities she has allegedly had sexual relations with.

She has been accused of having sexual affairs with the likes of Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, King Promise and many others.

