5 hours ago

Curvy model, Tilly Hipsy, has disclosed why she denied dating veteran musician, Kokoveli, in a previous interview.

Speaking with YouTuber, Arnold Elavanyo, she stated that at the time she was with the musician, he wasn't actively doing music.

“The reason I was so sure I hadn't dated an artiste was that at that time he was on a break and he wasn't actively making music.

“I didn't meet him as an artiste, I dated him as a regular boyfriend, not as an artiste. I mean it really skipped me, I promise,” she said.

According to her, the ‘Zaaza’ composer, when they met, presented himself in a calm and orderly manner as Nathaniel, until she got to know he was the artiste who had made waves in the early 2000s.

“It's been four years since we broke up. When I was dating Koko, even before we met and everything, I didn't even know that he was Kokoveli. He introduced himself as Nathaniel.

“I knew the name but I didn't realise that was the person I was dealing with. It wasn't long until I got to know he was Kokoveli,” she added.