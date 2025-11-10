3 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has affirmed his readiness and qualification to lead Ghana’s judiciary, dismissing claims that his nomination was politically motivated.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, November 10, 2025, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie rejected suggestions that his nomination was a reward for allegedly favouring President John Dramani Mahama in the 2013 election petition case.

“The President must have his reason. I don’t know that. I believe I qualify for the position of Chief Justice. I think I deserve that position. I have what it takes to lead the judiciary,” he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed his impartiality and independence, stating that he “cuts across all political lineage.”

His vetting follows the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, a development that has drawn public scrutiny. The Minority in Parliament had earlier opposed and later boycotted the vetting, citing pending court cases related to Justice Torkornoo’s dismissal.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s remarks reinforced his stance that his nomination is grounded in professional merit, experience, and capability rather than political allegiance.