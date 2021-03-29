2 hours ago

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has refuted media reports linking him to a statement that suggests he had blamed drivers for the significant increase in road accidents in the country.

“The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been drawn to a media report attributing to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah that, drivers are to be blamed for the significant increase in road accidents.”

The statement signed and issued by Isaac Agyei Kwakye, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, in Accra, said the Minister never made such a statement.

The statement further explained that the Minister indicated that the construction of good roads will lead to more fatalities due to driver indiscipline and over speeding.

To emphasise what Mr Amoako-Attah said, the statement explained that, research and evidence showed that over 90 percent of road accidents could be attributed to human factors.

In Ghana, research has shown that, as roads improve, more motor accidents are recorded because most drivers take the opportunity to speed.

The Minister, making a statement on the floor of Parliament, therefore, called on his colleague Members of Parliament, to assist in educating their constituents on road safety issues.

The statement said the reportage by a section of the media suggesting that Mr Amoako-Atta had blamed drivers for causing accidents was misleading and must be ignored.

“We hereby entreat the public to disregard the attribution to the Minister,” it said.