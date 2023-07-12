2 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has clarified that he was not the cause of actress Nana Ama McBrown's heartbreak.

The statement was made in response to a Facebook post by Okyeame Kwame where he encouraged his fans to publicly apologise to those they have wronged in the past.

In the post sighted by GhanaWeb, Okyeame Kwame wrote, "Let the tough people say sorry. @Adjettey Annan just said sorry. Can you do the same? I am saying sorry to Mavis for breaking your heart 20 years ago. Let the healing begin."

While many of his fans commented, offering apologies to individuals they had hurt, one fan named Agnes Bimpong specifically asked about Nana Ama McBrown.

She inquired, "What about Empress Nana Ama Macbrown? Please, won't you say sorry to her too? Or should I mind my own business?"

In response, Okyeame Kwame stated, "Agnes Bimpong, I didn't break her heart."

The fan praised Okyeame Kwame for his mature response, commenting, "Awwwww, my superstar, I'm shy, but this is what we call maturity at its peak. Thanks."

Although Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown ended their relationship a long time ago, the two individuals, now married to different partners, have maintained a good rapport.

Their ability to remain on friendly terms demonstrates their maturity and respect for one another.

While Okyeame Kwame acknowledges past mistakes and seeks forgiveness, he clarifies that he did not contribute to any heartbreak experienced by Nana Ama McBrown.

The statement helps to set the record straight and maintain the positive relationship between the two personalities.