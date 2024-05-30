4 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. Stephen Amoah rejected commenting on the Pwalugu Dam project on Live TV.

The deputy minister, also the Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, explained that he was not seized with facts on the issue and was not interested in exposing his ignorance.

"What can you say about the Pwalugu Dam issues," was the question Nana Yaa Brefo posed before Stephen Amoah started a mini rant on Accra-based Onua TV.

“Madam, I don’t think you brought me here for Pwalugu. I came to speak about the economy. They have paid someone on Pwalugu so I can’t talk about it here. I don’t display ego-trips and I don't want to be intellectually dishonest,” he protested.

"I won't speak about what I don't know, I don't have the document, so if you ask me, I don't know. I can't speak about something I don't know so that my views are skewed and I am insulted," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) has defended the $12 million payment made to the contractor for the Pwalugu Multipurpose Irrigation Dam project.

In a press statement dated May 28, GIDA clarified that the payment was in accordance with the contract terms, requiring the contractor, Messrs Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), to receive $11.9 million as a mobilisation fee upon providing an "advance payment guarantee from a reputable bank."

GIDA emphasised that the government faced no risk in approving this payment, countering claims that no work had been performed.

The statement highlighted that the contractor had delivered pre-construction documents and completed some physical work, including building a camp and access roads.

The payment has been scrutinised by minority members of Parliament's Works and Housing Committee, who recently visited the project site and expressed disappointment over the progress.