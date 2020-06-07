39 minutes ago

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu has revealed why his stay in the USA was not made permanent by his USL club Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Donsu and Medeama teammate Ibrahim Yaro joined the American side on a one year loan deal in 2019 with an option to buy but the USL side failed to take the option after the loan deal expired.

The midfielder has been branded in some quarters as a local champion who only does well in Ghana but the former Berekum Arsenal midfielder has dispelled that notion explaining why things did'nt go to plan in the USA.

Opening up on his loan stint in the USA with Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Kwasi Donsu revealed why he was not signed permanently at the end of the deal.

“I didn't fail in the USA during my one year loan. I was sacrificed because of the foreign players quota policy and the fact that the coach who signed me was fired." he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“I wasn't worried when I was warming the bench in the course of the season at Medeama. My trip and return affected me”, he shared.