Accra Hearts of Oak new boy Isaac Mensah says he did not think twice when he was informed by his agent that the phobians wanted to sign him.

The capital based club on Wednesday 23rd July,2020 announced the capture of the former Nkoranza United striker on a three year deal.

Mensah shone in the National Division One league for Nkoranza Warriors scoring eight goals in the annulled 2019/2020 league season.

According to the striker Hearts of Oak is a big club and did not need any convincing when he was told they wanted him.

“It’s a big club in Ghana and one of the biggest in Africa so when my agent informed me about the move I didn’t hesitate to join because I had wanted to play for a big club in the country”

He revealed that he spurned overtures from several other clubs to sign for the phobians and is ready to win laurels.

“A lot of clubs were yearning for my services but I decided to join Hearts because of their name. I was excited with the move and I’m ready to help the club achieve laurels” he told Wontumi FM.