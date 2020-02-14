1 hour ago

“Would I live longer than a stone? Will I not die too? Am I God?”

These were the words Ofori Amponsah, highlife musician and long-time friend of late Kofi B said to Kofi Adoma on his Kofi TV show when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport.

Ofori Amponsah was wildly accused of being the cause of death of Kofi B, when news of the singers’ death broke. These accusations were levelled squarely at his feet due to a video that went viral of Kofi B accusing Ofori of cursing him when he was alive.

But Ofori Amponsah, who called the musician his brother, said he had nothing to do with his death. He called the accusers fickle minded people, who always spread bad news about others.

“First and foremost, I am bereaved, I have heard a lot of rumours going round, but now I want to go and greet Kofi’s family, and then I will know what else to do. What I want to say is that sometime people are fickle minded, this issue I didn’t even want to talk about it. I am not God, when I hear people say someone has killed another I just laugh, why, me will I live past the stone? Will I live forever? Will I not die? I was friends with Kofi for over twenty years, what would I be killing him for? A house? What? he quizzed.

Ofori Amponsah said he will take the bloggers who wrote the stories on because it was serious allegations, they had levelled against him.

In response, however, Kofi Adoma reminded him that the allegations were as a result of Kofi’ B’s own interview he granted on radio.

Ofori claimed he had not personally heard the interview in which Kofi B made the claims, and so he was not going to dwell on it. He said he was going to meet the family and make arrangements for the one-week ceremony of his colleague’s passing.

Sourc: Ghanaweb.com/Kofi TV