Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has revealed that he did not like former Nigerian goalie Vincent Enyeama.

According to the Hapoel Tel Aviv winger, his dislike for the former Lille shot stopper stems from their time in Israel.

Before that Ghana vs Nigeria friendly game played in 2007 at Brentford's Griffin Park the former Nigeria goalkeeper made comments about him Laryea Kingston as not been a good player.

He made this revelation in an interview on Joy Sports on Saturday afternoon.

"I did'nt like Vincent Enyeama because he said I was a bad player when we were together in Israel so I was informed about it so I said I will show him."

"So I said u lets see on the pitch as we don't play football with our mouth so in that game I scored and was happy as that game was being streamed live in Israel" he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana proved too much of a game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria who they spanked 4:1 in their international friendly at Brentford’s Griffin Park, England in 2007

Second half goals by play maker Laryea Kingson, Sulley Muntari, and Junior Agogo put the Stars up to a comfortable 3:0 lead by the 59th minute.

However the Super Eagles pulled a goal back from the spot through Taye Taiwo in the 64th minute before substitute, Joe Tex Frimpong sealed the fate of the Eagles with the Stars fourth goal in the 73rd minute.