5 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, formerly Gifty Osei has finally addressed cheating allegations concerning her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye.

Gifty Adorye’s husband, Hopeson Adorye has recently made the news for the wrong reasons. There have been claims that he is cheating and jumping from one hotel to another with different women.

A closed source revealed that Gifty Adorye’s marriage with Hopeson Adorye is in shambles but she’s acting as if things are perfect. It was also revealed that Mr Hopeson Adorye is broke and he’s allegedly found himself an NPP rich woman who he intends to milk and make himself comfortable.

Reacting to the report, Gifty Adorye has said that she didn’t marry a perfect man but she certainly married a God-fearing man who has given her peace of mind. In a video shared to her official social media handles, she noted that her husband is not rich, he is not handsome and he doesn’t have everything but she appreciates the fact that he supports her work and gives her peace of mind.

According to Gifty Adorye, she beams in smiles lately because she prayed for a man like Mr Hopeson Adorye and God was faithful to her.

She also noted that her husband is a politician and he deserves to have his time and space to work. And she has submitted as a good and happy wife for her husband.

She, therefore, went on to curse whoever came out with the allegation. Gifty noted that if someone is not happy to see her happy and enjoying marriage and God’s blessings, it shouldn’t be well for the fellow too.

Watch the video below;