Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Yonny Kulendi has emphasised the need for Ghanaians to have a fair understanding of the justice delivery system, especially the role of judges.

According to him, the lack education and understanding in terms of the judicial system, more often than not, has led to unfair treatment of judges by some members of the public.

“There’s been a rather unfortunate castigation, judgement, indictment of judges and the judiciary. I didn’t realise how judges are bastardised and spoken about in lowly terms and with suspicion until I became one, and I was like is that what I bargained for?” he stated during a recent appearance on The Law programme on Joynews.

“And sometimes it is more often than not, it is all inflamed by misunderstanding; lack of information, lack of education on what we do, how we do it, what the rules that they the people have provided for us allow us to do etcetera.

"And where there is ignorance, there is a huge potential for those who are up to mischief to manipulate the system, to incite the people and position the people to have an anti-court, anti-due process, anti-judiciary process,” he added.

Justice Kulendi after several years of private legal practice was nominated and appointed a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2020.

His appointment by President Akufo-Addo made him the first Ghanaian from the Upper West Region to serve in Ghana’s highest court of the land.

