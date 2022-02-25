2 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, has denied stating that passing the controversial E-Levy will provide the government resources to evacuate Ghanaians in war-hit Ukraine.

According to him, the rather raised concerns on the need for parliament to introduce the E-Levy, especially now that we have this crisis which will have an effect on our economy.

“I’ve never said that we need E-Levy to enable us to bring down Ghanaian students from Ukraine. I will never say that E-Levy is necessary or that we should bring in E-Levy so that we can get money to bring Ghanaians from Ukraine, but rather I had made a strong case for us to introduce the E-Levy, especially now that we have this crisis which will have an effect on our economy because obviously import will be affected, the export will be affected. The world economy will not be the same and Ghana is not outside of the world economy,” Afenyo-Markin clarified on Asaaseradio.

Meanwhile, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has tasked the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Finance and Minister for Interior to work together and take urgent steps to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine due to the worrying situation.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said, “… I want to raise a matter of urgent public importance, which is to call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Finance Minister and Minister for Interior to work together and take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaians students in Ukraine, and to work towards the immediate evacuation students studying in Ukraine. This we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaians and they deserve our support. So it’s a matter of urgent public importance. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying”.

There is simmering tension between Ukraine and Russia after Russia launched airstrikes into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022

The situation has escalated with Russia warning of further actions. The dire nature of the situation and the potential of it becoming a full-blown war has compelled Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to release a statement on measures being taken to protect Ghanaians in Ukraine.

The statement by the ministry reads, “the Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.