2 hours ago

The Ghana Law School Students Representative Council (SRC) President who was forced by the management of the school to resign, following his failure in an exam has expressed discontentment over the management's decision.

According to Philemon Laar, he disagrees with the Management's position because their decision is an affront to the constitution of the school's SRC.

A statement issued by the school said Mr. Laar cannot continue to hold himself out as President of SRC following his failure to pass the PLC Part 1 exam.

In that regard, the management also asked the election body of the school to conduct fresh elections to replace Mr. Laar, but Mr Laar disagrees.

“I disagree with this position by Management because this singular action is an affront on the constitution of the SRC and represents undue interference in the affairs of students. The withdrawal of recognition of me as President and the accompanying actions prejudices the outcome of my application for remarking which in itself has delayed unduly contrary to the timelines provided in the student's handbook." He explained in a statement.

He said he had asked for the remarking of the said exam which was held in October 2020, because like several other students who failed the paper, he was displeased about the results, and was convinced that the examination results did not reflect their industry and performance. He is however, yet to receive the results of the remarked paper.

Mr Laar who stepped down, despite his disagreement indicated he was doing so to offer his constituents the leadership they deserve.

“I was elected to serve, but I cannot in the circumstances, offer leadership that my constituents deserve. I owe my Executive Council a huge debt of gratitude. Constrained in many ways, we found strength from holding hands. I am confident that the remaining two months left of our tenure would receive great leadership. I have discussed and agreed with them, that upon my resignation, article 20(4) of the SRC Constitution shall be triggered; one of the Vice Presidents will be selected to replace me”.