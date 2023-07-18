1 hour ago

Renowned music producer Mr Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Uncle Fred has disclosed that he has discovered multiple talents and has contributed to the growth of the Ghana music industry.

Speaking to Nana Ama McBrown on Onua ShowTime, Uncle Fred revealed that Celestine Donkor happens to be one of the many talents he has discovered in the music industry.

The music producer expressed that he permitted Celestine to sing any song of her choice and she delivered to perfection.

Uncle Fred remarked that after hearing Celestine’s dulcet voice he realized that she has great potential which he could help her nurture.

“I passed her through certain processes and she prevailed,” he added.

Without a doubt, Celestine Donkor has proven to be one of Ghana’s renowned Gospel musicians and songwriters.

Over the years she has released songs like ‘Turning Around’, ‘Bigger’, ‘Agbebolo’ and ‘Manim Nguase’.

Uncle Fred also shared a few tips needed in order to be a successful musician. The tips included good voice, ability to write songs and readiness to learn.