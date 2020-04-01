1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng says he has no regrets about his move to Barcelona in January 2019.

The midfielder confounded pundits and the football world alike when he managed a move to Catalan giants Barcelona from Sassuolo.

His move did not work according to plan as his loan deal was cut short but he says he has no regrets about making the temporary switch.

K.P Boateng in a chat with the Italian press says going to Barcelona was not a bad move afterall.

Commenting on the transfer to Barcelona in 2019, Boateng said, "I have never regretted my transfer to Barcelona.

Emphasizing that he was lucky to be playing with Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Boateng said, "They're both phenomena. I'm happy to play with both." used expressions.

The 33-year-old football player transferred to Beşiktaş on loan from Fiorentina in the January transfer window scoring 2 goals in 6 matches in the Turkish Super League.