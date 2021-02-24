3 hours ago

Private Legal Practioner and Executive Secretary for National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has denied being a member of any association known as the Association of Africa Albinos (AAA).

According to him, he has never heard of their existence let alone be a member of the said group.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that this will not deter him from his fight against LGBTQI which he believes will affect societal norms if allowed to thrive.

"I have very beautiful skin and am proud of that. I will not entertain and countenance their foolishness," he added.

The police have raided and closed down a suspected LGBTQI house at Ashongman in Accra.

A representative of the owner of the property, Dr. Asenso Gyambi told Joy News he was unhappy with the answers given to him by the tenant who rented the house.

He said at about 7 pm on Tuesday, he received a text message from an undisclosed source that the house is being used for LGBTQI activities.

A January 31 event that saw in attendance representatives from the Australian and Danish Embassies and other EU delegations for the opening of an Accra office by the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, has been heavily criticized by a cross-section of Ghanaians.