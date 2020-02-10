3 hours ago

Contrary to popular claims on social media that Stacy Amoateng and her husband control Becca like a puppet, the TV host and philanthropist has come out to debunk the allegations, claiming that Becca is her own woman, and she (Stacy), nor her husband (Quophi Okyeame) have a hand in what she does with her life.

According to Stacy, there is not a single truth in these allegations, as Becca is a grown woman who makes her own decisions.

“Becca is a big girl, how can I control her? When you are around people, there are certain people that show you respect, it doesn’t mean you control them. I have my own life, I have my children, my husband, my businesses, I am a very busy person, it is not true that I control her”, she said.

She said this in an interview with Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb.

It would be recalled that during the fight between Becca and her mother sometime last year, many people, including a lady who identified herself as Becca’s cousin accused Stacy of being the cause of the fight.

The accusers went on to say that Stacy and her husband have taken a seat in the marriage between Becca and her husband Tobi, and are controlling them, to the extent that it has affected her relationship with her mother.

But Stacy has vehemently refuted these allegations, saying she was too busy with her life and her businesses to spend time controlling other people.



