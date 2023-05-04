2 hours ago

The veteran football coach, Bashiru Hayford, has expressed his disappointment with the current state of football in Ghana, stating that he has lost his passion for coaching due to feeling undervalued and ignored.

Hayford, who last managed a club in the Ghana Premier League with Legon Cities FC in 2020, has an impressive track record in Ghanaian football, having led Asante Kotoko to a league title in 2008 and AshantiGold SC to victory in 2015.

He also coached the Black Queens to the 2018 AWCON and served as the head coach of Somalia's national team, the Ocean Stars, for a year.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Hayford bemoaned the lack of opportunities for experienced coaches like himself to contribute to the development of Ghanaian football.

He expressed his desire to see the Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience possessed by veteran coaches, and use them to groom new coaches, players, and administrators.

"To be honest, I don't have passion for the game again. I don't even feel like watching the league."

"Because I feel that I still have a lot to give. This should be the period where the FA or the Ministry should be tasking some of us to be building the capacities of coaches, assessing games, providing solutions, assisting coaches and doing a lot for our football."

"But I'm still home, the Ministry and the FA are not tapping into our wealth of experience even though the nation has invested hugely in some of us. We have the knowledge, we can help groom the new coaches, players, and even administrators for the development of the game."

"But unfortunately, our football has become so partisan that if you don't align to one side, you are ignored or neglected."

"I don't regret coaching because it has helped me a lot, but I regret not choosing a different profession who would have placed more value on me. The new broom can sweep but the old one knows every corner of the room."

Hayford also criticized the partisan nature of Ghanaian football, stating that coaches who do not align themselves with a particular faction are often ignored or neglected.

He expressed regret at not having pursued a different profession that would have placed greater value on his skills and experience.

Hayford's disillusionment with the state of Ghanaian football is a call to action for the Football Association and other stakeholders to tap into the experience and knowledge of veteran coaches and use it to develop the game in the country.